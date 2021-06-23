2 stabbed at Las Vegas birthday party

Fight breaks out early Sunday

Victor Mendoza-Pita (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of stabbing two other men while celebrating his cousin’s birthday, police said.

Victor Mendoza-Pita, 21, of Garden Grove, California, faces charges of attempted murder and battery, according to police records.

Police said they were called to a home near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive early Sunday morning for a report of a large fight. There, police learned two people had been stabbed and were on their way to the hospital.

Inside, police said they located a pocketknife covered in blood. They also encountered Mendoza-Pita, who had an injury to his eye.

Mendoza-Pita told officers he was in town to celebrate his cousin’s birthday. He said another family member had called the cousin before the large fight about turning down the music. A fight then broke out, and Mendoza-Pita said someone knocked off his glasses.

In all, Mendoza-Pita told officers he believes 12 people were involved in the fight.

Mendoza-Pita was being held Wednesday on $100,000 bail. He is due in court in July.

