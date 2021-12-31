Police investigate shooting at Meadows Mall; suspect on the loose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and another injured Friday at the Meadows Mall, and a suspect remains on the loose, according to police.

Police responding to a call just after 3 p.m. found two victims — one with a gunshot wound — near Round1, a business with arcade games and a bowling alley. Another victim might have been hit by a bullet fragment. Both were transported to the hospital, according to Metro Lt. Brian Boxler.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers cleared the mall, which is in the 4300 block of Meadows Lane, until determining the area of the shooting.

“Preliminary information from witnesses is that the victim had been in an argument with the suspect and during the argument, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times,” according to a Metro police statement.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Police said the shooting was not related to an earlier shooting at the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

Witnesses told 8 News Now that some people in the mall were on lockdown for a time.

Photos from the scene show bullet casings on the mall floor.

Other businesses at the mall are open, according to Boxler, but Round1 will be closed while investigation is conducted.