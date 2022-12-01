Shooting investigation near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive on Dec. 1, 2022 (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting near UNLV that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

8 News Now Investigator sources initially reported that at least two victims were believed to have gunshot wounds following multiple reports of a shooting near UNLV.

Metro police confirmed that the shooting occurred on Thursday at 7:53 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street at an apartment complex (near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive).

Police told 8 News Now the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.