LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting near UNLV that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
8 News Now Investigator sources initially reported that at least two victims were believed to have gunshot wounds following multiple reports of a shooting near UNLV.
Metro police confirmed that the shooting occurred on Thursday at 7:53 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street at an apartment complex (near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive).
Police told 8 News Now the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.