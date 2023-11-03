LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A child with a gunshot wound was rushed to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit Friday just before 11 a.m. after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD investigates a shooting that left a child seriously injured on N. Nellis Blvd. on Nov. 3, 2023. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police said the child picked up a gun dropped by a suspect who shot another person less than a half-mile away at N. Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane moments earlier. The victim in that shooting was also transported to UMC’s Trauma Unit in unknown condition.

Police said they have a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking people to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.