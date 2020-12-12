2 residents of Southern Nevada State Veterans Home die from COVID-19

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — This week, two residents of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home (SNSVH) in Boulder City passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. That is according to a press release from SNSVH.

Both residents were in their 80s.

One of the victims, an 88-year-old Korean War Navy veteran, was in hospice care when he contracted COVID-19. He later died at the hospital.

The other resident was an 85-year-old Army veteran. He died while at the home.

Both residents had serious underlying health conditions prior to contracting COVID-19, according to SNSVH.

Officials say the home continues to see a “steady increase” in cases, as a surge continues across the state.

“On behalf of the entire Nevada Department of Veterans Services team, we offer our deepest condolences to the families of these two honorable veterans,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller. “It has been nine months since we experienced our first case of COVID-19 in our home, and while our team has gotten better at responding to this horrific disease, it never gets easier; losing one of our own is always a terrific blow to our veterans’ home family.”

Updates on the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home are available by calling 702-332-6705.