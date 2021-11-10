2 prisoners treated after exposure to unknown substance at Washoe County Detention Facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two prisoners were treated after being exposed to an unknown substance found at the Washoe County Detention Facility early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff, the unknown substance was discovered at the Washoe County Detention Facility early Wednesday morning.

An unknown substance was discovered at the WC Detention Facility early this morning. Two inmates were exposed & have been treated. Out of an abundance of caution, @RenoFireDept is on scene to clean the affected area. Additional info. will be released as details become available pic.twitter.com/B4e7OatoVg — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) November 10, 2021

Two inmates were exposed and have been treated, according to the Northern Nevada law enforcement agency

The Sheriff’s office says, out of an abundance of caution, the Reno Fire Department is on the scene to clean the affected area.

Additional information will be released as details become available. Check back for updates.