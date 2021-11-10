2 prisoners treated after exposure to unknown substance at Washoe County Detention Facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two prisoners were treated after being exposed to an unknown substance found at the Washoe County Detention Facility early Wednesday morning.
Two inmates were exposed and have been treated, according to the Northern Nevada law enforcement agency
The Sheriff’s office says, out of an abundance of caution, the Reno Fire Department is on the scene to clean the affected area.
