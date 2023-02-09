LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a pharmacy in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.

During the preliminary investigation officers said two suspects entered the business and one of the suspects pulled out a gun.

The suspects are accused of leaving the scene with an unknown amount of prescription drugs in their possession.

No injuries were reported during the incident and no other details were released by police.

A similar incident was reported minutes later at a west Las Vegas valley CVS pharmacy that night.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Buffalo Drive near Desert Inn Road.

According to Metro police, the suspect entered the business with a handgun and robbed the pharmacy leaving before officers arrived.