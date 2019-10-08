2 people struck by car near Owens and Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police investigated a serious crash in which two people were struck by a vehicle Monday. It happened at Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard near W. Owens Avenue and N. Las Vegas Boulevard a little before 7:30 p.m.

The two pedestrians were transported to University Medical Center, where they received treatment for their injuries. Their condition is said to be stable.

The vehicle was located nearby, and the driver was interviewed, and impairment was suspected. The driver was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

No other details were released.