NHP: Impairment believed to be a factor in single-vehicle crash

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash on SR 168 at mile marker 11 in Clark County. The Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed the two deaths Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the 1995 Lexus Sedan was driving westbound, left the roadway and entered the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver then overcorrected, crossed both lanes and left the roadway.

The car came to rest in a ravine on the eastbound side of SR 168.

The 19-year-old driver and the 29-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk says both of them were not wearing seatbelts and it is believed that impairment was a factor.

Both of the victims are California residents.

#breaking Troopers are on scene of a single vehicle fatal crash on SR168 and mile marker 11 in Clark County. The 2 occupants in the vehicle are confirmed deceased. There are no road closures at this time but motorists are urged to use caution in the area while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/EaJQqauqiy — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 20, 2020

The time of the crash is unknown as it was reported by a passerby after it had already occurred.