LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run after two people and two cars were hit by a driver near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to police, the two people hit were walking along Harmon and Koval at the time. Both people are said to be recovering from minor injuries.

It wasn’t until moments later that officers noticed two cars had also been hit.

The suspected driver may have left the scene on foot as the car remains at the scene. Police say the car the suspect was driving appears to be stolen.

Harmon is closed off in both directions from Koval to Audri as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.