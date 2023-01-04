LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley leaving two people hospitalized.

The crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard.

According to police, two people were taken to a local hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Rampart Boulevard in both directions between West Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive reopened around 5 p.m.

On Jan. 2 an 87-year-old woman died almost three weeks after a crash near the same intersection.