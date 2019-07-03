2 people found dead in southeast Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need the public’s help in locating a southeast valley homicide suspect. According to officers, two people were found dead in a home in the 2200 block of Poplar Avenue on June 29, 2019.

When officers arrived at the home, a man and a woman were dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Metro’s Homicide Section were called to the scene, and during the course of their investigation, they learned that one of the victims had leased the home while the owner was away.

At this time, police are still trying to pinpoint the exact time of the shooting. A suspect or motive for the crime is also unknown.

The identity of the victims, as well as cause and manner of their deaths, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.