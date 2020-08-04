Judge sets bail at $50K for owner charged in deadly Alpine Motel fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bail was set at $50,000 for the owner of the downtown Las Vegas motel where six people died in a fire before Christmas 2019.

Motel owner Adolfo Orozco-Garcia and Malinda Mier, his associate, face criminal charges. Both appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning. Mier is being held on a $10,000 bail.

Each face six counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and 15 counts of Performance of an Act or Neglect of Duty in Disregard of Safety Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm or Death. In addition, Orozco-Garcia is charged with four counts of Preventing or Dissuading Witness or Victim from Reporting Crime or Commencing Prosecution with Use of a Deadly Weapon.

Six people died and several were injured as a result of the fire that swept through the downtown Las Vegas motel on Dec. 21, 2019.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ordered that Orozco-Garcia surrender his firearms and passport and contract with a licensed property management company to oversee his rental units in Las Vegas. He is also not allowed to make any safety decisions regarding the properties.

Meir, who ran a property management company for Orozco-Garcia, was also ordered to surrender her passport. Neither are allowed to have any contact with the fire victims or witnesses.

The fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments left six people dead and several others injured.

If convicted on the charges, the two could face substantial prison time.

“Their intentional disregard for the proper maintenance of fire alarms, fire exits and the heating system for the units directly contributed to the tragedy we saw on December 21, 2019. They had a responsibility to provide a safe environment for these people, and they failed to do that,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. “I want justice in this case, whatever that is.

The main violations uncovered during the investigation included inoperable exits and fire doors, non-working fire alarms and inoperable heating systems which caused tenants to use their stove or oven to heat their space.

Orozco-Garcia’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. and Mier’s is set for Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.