2 people arrested for allegedly killing Henderson man, leaving body in burned-out car in San Bernardino County, Calif.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas residents were arrested Friday for allegedly killing a man and leaving his body in a burned-out vehicle in San Bernardino, California. According to Metro Police, the investigation into the crime firt started to unfold on Dec. 31 at approximately 4:30 a.m. when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to Barstow to assist the California Highway Patrol with a body that was found in a burned vehicle.

A deputy coroner responded to the scene and determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound. Through the course of the San Bernardino County Sherriff’s Department’s investigation, it was learned that the murder victim, 44-year-old Jabar Anderson, was also reported missing on Dec. 31 to the Henderson Police Department.

San Bernardino County Sherriff’s Department reached out to Metro Police and Henderson Police to help with its investigation. Through the course of the inquiry, Metro detectives learned Anderson was involved in illegal narcotics activity.

He also worked at a daily/weekly motel located in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway. Metro officers responded to the complex and located evidence indicating Anderson was murdered inside an apartment there.

Based on the evidence, Metro’s Homicide Section took over the investigation. While working the case, detectives identified Jecory Kemp and Tyeshia Jones as the suspects connected to Anderson’s death.

On Jan. 10, officers arrested Kemp and Jones for murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. They were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.