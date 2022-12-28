LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two people were killed after attempting to cross a street in Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police.

It happened at Fremont and 4th Streets just after 7:30 p.m.

LVMPD investigated a hit-and-run that left two pedestrians dead on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (KLAS)

According to 8 News Now Investigators, the crash happened inside the Fremont Street Experience under the canopy.

The driver traveled northbound on 4th street before hitting the pedestrians, police said.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run and said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop after the crash.

One pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second pedestrian died at the hospital.

As of 8 p.m. 4th street remained closed from Carson and Ogden.

No other details were released.