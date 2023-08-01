Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate crash along Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two people were hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to police.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers said two elderly pedestrians were hit by the driver of the truck when crossing at the crosswalk.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate crash along Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 (KLAS)

Both people were taken to the hospital, one of which was said to have critical injuries.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard is closed from Cincinnati to Sahara Avenues.

There are partial closures westbound on Sahara Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.