2 pedestrian bridges planned near Resorts World, county says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans for two new pedestrian bridges are in the works as the June 24 opening of Resorts World nears.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said one pedestrian bridge will be built over the Strip near Convention Center Drive, and another is planned over Resorts World Drive.

The area is often congested with convention traffic, and Resorts World will add to traffic in the area.

The Fashion Show mall is also nearby on the west side of the Strip.

The county could not provide a timeline for either of the bridges.