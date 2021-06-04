2 Oregon men face possible life sentences after convictions in 2019 Reno murder

Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, left, and Justin Tyron Jackson (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)

RENO — Nevada prosecutors say two Oregon men face possible life sentences without parole after being convicted of murder and attempted robbery in a 2019 fatal shooting during a robbery attempt in Reno.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said 24-year-old Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson and 55-year-old Justin Tyron Jackson, both from Chiloquin, Oregon, are scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17 in the shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Dressler of Sparks.

According to the office, Dressler met Hutchinson and Jackson at a club and walked with the two men before they tried to rob Dressler, who was shot in the chest by Hutchinson.

