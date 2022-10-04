LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lieutenant and a sergeant with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are accused of crimes in a case that has been referred to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.

Lt. Adam Tippetts and Sgt. Cory Fowles are accused of crimes related to unlawful computer activity and interference with the use of computers, systems and networks, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.

A simple explanation of the accusations were not provided. Instead, the sheriff’s office provided the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) applying to the case. Those are:

NRS 199.480: Conspiracy

NRS 205.4765: Unlawful acts regarding computers (a property crime)

NRS 205.477: Unlawful acts relating to interference with the use of computers, systems, and networks

Attempts by 8 News Now are in progress to get a better explanation from police or the DA’s office.

Tippetts and Fowles are on leave, according to the sheriff’s office.