2 new schools opening, but overcrowding still a problem

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara believes “class size is critical for teacher success.” But overcrowding and classroom size continue to be a problem for the nation’s fifth largest district.

As part of the ongoing effort to address maintenance and overcrowding issues, new schools continue to be built.

In 2018, four new elementary schools opened: Shirley Barber, Kenneth Divich, Robert and Sandy Ellis and Dennis Orwein. Parents say they would like to see more around the community.

“I think we need more schools. I think we need more materials for our students,” said Las Vegas resident Simon Flores.

She has lived in the valley for 10 years and believes kids are the future. In her opinion, the more schools, the better.

“From what I hear — right now — you have like 26 to 30 students per teacher,” she said. “I think if you have more schools, more classes, more classrooms the teacher has more time to teach their students”

This year, two new schools will open. One is Earl N. Jenkins Elementary School near Vegas Valley Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.

Earl N. Jenkins Elementary School near Vegas Valley Drive and Hollywood Boulevard. (KLAS-TV)

“I think it’s going to be great. You know you have schools down that way I just think the closer they are the better for us,” Flores said.

The school will accommodate 850 students and has 53 classrooms.

The second school Sandra B. Abston Elementary is located in the growing southwest valley on Tompkins Avenue near Grand Canyon Drive and will also have room for 850 students.

Sandra B. Abston Elementary is located in on Tompkins Avenue near Grand Canyon Drive. (KLAS-TV)

Manisha Pannullo, a mother of four, says the school is a lot closer to her home.

“We can walk now. We won’t have to get up early and rush, you know.”

Pannullo’s second oldest daughter will be attending this school year.

“We drove by. We saw the whole construction as it was going so, it’s pretty cool. It’s a very nice school,” she said. “It’s new. It’s a fresh start. New friends, new families. It will be interesting.”

From libraries, to art to PE and music classrooms, they will have it all. Pannullo says she hopes to volunteer more.

“Get to know the teachers and make new friends as a mom. We’re excited. Go Astros!”

CCSD’s goal is to help relieve some of the nearby schools that are currently overcrowded. A total of six more schools will be built by 2023.