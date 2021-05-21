2 Nevada Republican lawmakers punished for defying statehouse mask rule

CARSON CITY — Two Republican lawmakers in the Nevada statehouse were punished on Thursday for not complying with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Related Content Legislative Building in Carson City updates mask policy to follow CDC guidelines

Assemblywomen Annie Black and Jill Dickman went mask-less on the Assembly floor but refused to make known whether or not they had received vaccines on Thursday.

Dickman was escorted out of the Assembly floor after staff told her that she would have to prove that she had been vaccinated. She refused.

In a party-line vote, Black was stripped of her right to vote on measures and address the chamber until she apologized. She remained on the Assembly floor.

The Legislative Counsel Bureau updated policies for the Legislative Building earlier this week, specifying that lawmakers, staff and visitors must wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated.