AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Two Nevada men were arrested Wednesday night in Utah County, accused of stealing $30,000 in silver and cash before leading police on a high-speed chase on I-15 that ended in a crash and a “large” man-hunt.

According to American Fork Police, Louis Charles Terrell, 48, of Las Vegas, Nev. and Jamel Walker, 47, of Henderson, Nev., were part of a break-in at an American Fork business just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The business, which is known for making silver coins, was found to have a broken window, and security footage showed three men wearing gloves and masks taking items.

As police were on their way to the alleged break-in, they reported seeing a red Hyundai leaving the area and began following it before attempting to pull the car over. The Hyundai allegedly “fled at a high rate of speed,” leading police on a 25-mile chase on I-15, reaching speeds of 125 mph.

The Hyundai reportedly exited toward Spanish Fork where it crashed through and destroyed a barbed wire fence, an electrical box, and a sign. Three men, allegedly including Terrell and Walker, fled the crash and into the field.

Several police agencies reportedly responded to the search and involved a helicopter using night vision and thermal optics to locate the suspects. Terrell was reportedly found inside a dump truck trailer nearby, while police say Walker was found crawling through the field near the crash. Police say both men were wearing clothes matching the suspects in the security footage.

Terrell declined to speak with police and Walker allegedly told officers they were “just passing through Utah.” Police reportedly conducted a background search on the two men, finding both had been convicted of theft and burglary in California, while Terrell’s record also included burglary in Nevada.

Police say the red Hyundai was a rental car and a search found two guns, masks, gloves, a pry-bar, a crow-bar, bolt cutters, several silver coins and cash.

Terrell was booked by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and faces the following charges:

Burglary (first-degree felony)

Criminal mischief (first-degree felony)

Two counts of theft of a firearm (second-degree felony)

Theft of over $5,000 (second-degree felony)

Possession of burglary tools (Class A misdemeanor)

Failure to comply with duties at a vehicle accident (Class B misdemeanor)

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement (Class B misdemeanor)

Walker was booked by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and faces the following charges:

Two counts of theft over $5,000 (second-degree felony)

Burglary (third-degree felony)

Criminal mischief (third-degree felony)

Failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop (third-degree felony)

Fail to stop at the command of law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor)

Fail to comply with duties at a vehicle accident (Class B misdemeanor)

Possession of burglary tools (Class B misdemeanor)

Police have not identified the third suspect involved in the alleged burglary or if he is still at large.