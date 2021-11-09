2 more guilty pleas from Salvadoran immigrant who admitted killing 4 Nevadans

FILE – In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, from El Salvador, appears in Washoe District Court in Reno, Nev. The Salvadoran immigrant who admitted to fatally shooting four people in Nevada during a two-week rampage in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to the remaining two killings as part of a deal with prosecutors that will spare him the death penalty. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

RENO, Nev. — A Salvadoran immigrant who admitted fatally shooting four people during a two-week rampage in Nevada in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the two killings that occurred in rural Douglas County.

It’s part of a deal with prosecutors that will spare 22-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman the death penalty.

Instead, he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Martinez Guzman pleaded guilty in Minden on Tuesday to first-degree murder in the deaths of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken at their homes in Gardnerville.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald and Sharon David at their Reno home.