$2 million tax scheme ends in 70 months in prison for Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for leading a scheme to file nearly 500 false tax returns to fraudulently obtain about $2 million in tax refunds.

A jury found Terry Williamson guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud on Aug. 22, 2018.

US District Judge Miranda Du ordered Williamson to serve one year of supervised release following the completion of the prison term.

Investigators with the IRS Criminal Division determined that Williamson played a leading role in a mail and wire fraud conspiracy from January 2009 through April 2011. Williamson’s co-conspirators filed false tax returns with the IRS to fraudulently obtain tax refunds.

The names and social security numbers of deceased taxpayers were used in the scheme.

Williamson opened a bank account using the business name Refund and Rebates Management Inc. (Refund and Rebates) to deposit the refunds. After checks were deposited, Williamson transferred money to his personal account and to the accounts of his co-conspirators. He used the Refund and Rebates account to buy a $60,000 pickup truck.

More than 480 fraudulent tax refund checks totaling almost $2 million were deposited into Williamson’s account.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman and U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich commended IRS special agents who investigated the case, trial attorney Sarah Kiewlicz of the Tax Division and AUSA prosecutor John Mulcahy.