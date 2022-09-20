LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legal fees continue to pile up for taxpayers as the City of Las Vegas fights developers over the former Badlands golf course.

An agenda item for Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting would approve up to $2 million for legal fees next year. The course closed in 2016 after it was sold to the developers of Tivoli Village in 2015.

The city will consider “possible action to approve continued funding in an amount not to exceed $2 million in FY23 for Leonard Law, McDonald Carano, and Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger to represent the City of Las Vegas in all matters arising in the Badlands litigation.”

An attempt to resolve the lawsuits over the golf course in early August fell through just before the council was scheduled to vote on a $64 million settlement. The dispute over redeveloping the golf course sprouted four lawsuits — three by the 180 Land Company, LLC, and one by Fore Stars, Ltd. One of the lawsuits produced a $49 million judgment against the city.

In addition to the $49 million court judgment, the city would have paid $15 million to build drainage facilities on the property.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who led the attempt to settle the lawsuit, told 8 News Now on Aug. 2 that the settlement broke down a day before an expected vote. Before talks reached an impasse, Seaman said, “This council cannot continue to kick the can down the road any longer and put our taxpayers at risk.” The property involved in the lawsuit is in Seaman’s district, but she took office after the dispute began.

