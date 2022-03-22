MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Law enforcement in Mohave County, Ariz. took 143 lbs. of cocaine off the streets. The bust happened last week on Thursday, Mar. 17 when authorities arrested Angle Martinez-Santana, 42, for transporting narcotics.

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) assisted in the operation along with officers with the Arizona Department of Transportation. The officers located the tractor-trailer driving east on Interstate 40 in Mohave County and were inspecting it when a K9, Grimm, alerted officers to the cocaine.

Arizona authorities found 143 lbs. ($2 million street value) of cocaine in a tractor trailer and have arrested the driver, Angel Martinez-Santana. (Image: KLAS – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search of the tractor-trailer officers found several duffel bags filled with the cocaine bricks. In all, officers found 65 kilograms, 143 lbs., of cocaine with a street value of $2 million.

Officers arrested Martinez-Santana and booked him into the Mohave County Detention facility.