2 million chickens to be euthanized due to lack of workers

(CNN) — The coronavirus is having an impact on farmers and the U.S. food supply in more ways than one. Two million chickens in Delaware and Maryland are being humanely killed because chicken processing plants are short-staffed.

With not enough people to process the chicken because of COVID-19, poultry farmers are being forced to euthanize their stock.

The manpower shortage at chicken processing plants is because of community cases of COVID-19 and social distancing.

The Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc. says it investigated several options, and could not find a better solution.

CNN has reached out to the Delaware Department of Agriculture, but has not yet received a response.

