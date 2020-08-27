2 Metro K9’s, Kimura and Yogi, will be honored at 2020 Best of the Badge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kimura and Yogi, two of Metro’s furry officers will be honored at this year’s Best of the Badge Gala Ceremony.

Best of the Badge honors dedicated officers who save lives, risk theirs, and make a difference in our community. At Best of the Badge, dramatic and sometimes harrowing stories are shared about the top cops who have earned a commendation.

K9 Kimura was stabbed 4 months ago when she was released on the armed suspect. The three-year-old dog was subsequently stabbed in the neck. Kimura did recover following emergency surgery and was back on the job about six weeks later.

