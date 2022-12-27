LAS VEAGS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release.
Officers arrived to the 1000 block of West Galleria Drive on Dec. 26 after reports of a possible theft, where they found the vehicle connected to the incident.
Inside the vehicle was 20-year-old William Castellanos, 21-year-old Javier Torres-Ibarra, and a 16-year-old male. The three were removing catalytic converters from cars in that parking lot and in a second nearby location, according to police.
The three face the following charges:
Castellanos
- Conspiracy to commit a crime
- Possessing burglary tools
- Injuring or tampering with a vehicle, 2 counts
- Theft, 2 counts
- Buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property
Torres-Ibarra
- Conspiracy to commit a crime
- Possessing burglary tools
- Injuring or tampering with a vehicle, 2 counts
- Theft, 2 counts
- Buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property
Juvenile
- Buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property
- Possessing burglary tools
No other details were provided.