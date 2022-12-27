LAS VEAGS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release.

Officers arrived to the 1000 block of West Galleria Drive on Dec. 26 after reports of a possible theft, where they found the vehicle connected to the incident.

Inside the vehicle was 20-year-old William Castellanos, 21-year-old Javier Torres-Ibarra, and a 16-year-old male. The three were removing catalytic converters from cars in that parking lot and in a second nearby location, according to police.

The three face the following charges:

Castellanos

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Possessing burglary tools

Injuring or tampering with a vehicle, 2 counts

Theft, 2 counts

Buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property

Torres-Ibarra

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Possessing burglary tools

Injuring or tampering with a vehicle, 2 counts

Theft, 2 counts

Buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property

Juvenile

Buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property

Possessing burglary tools

No other details were provided.