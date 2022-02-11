2 men indicted in New Year’s Eve spree that left 2 people dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men accused in a New Year’s Eve crime spree that left two people dead have been indicted by a Clark County grand jury.

Court documents filed on Friday show that Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, each face 13 charges in connection with the murders of Clarice Yamaguchi at the Fashion Show mall and Hyu Sup Um at the Palace Station parking garage. The charges include two counts of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted robbery and several conspiracy charges.

The two men, who are from California, remain behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting court appearances scheduled for Monday morning.

The indictment identifies additional victims — one man who Ruby and Carter shot at and tried to rob, and a woman who they tried to rob.

Yamaguchi, 66, was killed during a robbery attempt in the parking garage at the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip. Hyu Sup Um, 60, was shot and killed after Ruby and Carter tried to rob him later that day at Palace Station. Detectives said he was shot in the back. The indictment also identified him as Richard Um.

Carter’s attorney told The Associated Press he’ll plead not guilty at arraignment Feb. 16 in state court in Las Vegas. Ruby’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message.