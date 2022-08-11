Shooting near M.L.K Boulevard and Alexander Road on Aug. 11, 2022 (Credit: KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Alexander Road and M.L.K Boulevard.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call reporting a shooting involving two men.

Police say two men were shot and taken to UMC for medical treatment. No details have been released about their condition.

Police have the roads taped off and are asking people to avoid the area. Police have not said in they have made an arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.