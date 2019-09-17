2 men from Netherlands sentenced for trespassing on Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The two men from the Netherlands charged with trespassing at the Nevada National Security Site pleaded guilty to trespassing and illegal parking on Monday, Sept 16. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Both Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, 21, and Tres Granzier, 20, appeared in Beatty Justice Court, which is where they were sentenced to a year in the Nye County jail, with all but 10 days of their jail time suspended. This means they will only serve 10 days in jail at the most, but they have to complete the terms of the plea agreement which has them staying away from any events near or related to the National Security Site. They also have to stay 500 yards away from the site over the next year.

The two men will be released after serving three days as long as their fines and fees are paid on the morning of Sept. 19. If that happens, they will be released on that day.

The men spoke to the Nye County Sheriff’s office about their crimes, saying they will never get in trouble again.

