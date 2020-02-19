2 men arrested for allegedly shooting, killing man during drug deal in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men were arrested by North Las Vegas Police for allegedly shooting and killing another man during a drug deal.

According to police, it all unfolded Sunday just after 11:00 p.m., when officers who were at North Vista Hospital on an unrelated call, were approached by an arriving vehicle. Inside the vehicle, there was a 22-year-old man in the passenger seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shortly after the victim arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead, police said.

NLVPD’s preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred near Hamilton Street and Putnam Avenue. The victim allegedly met up with 18-year-old Rodrigo Chavez and 19-year-old Blake Whittington to purchase marijuana.

But instead of paying for the marijuana, the victim stole it and fled the area, North Las Vegas Police said. Whittington and Chavez chased him before firing multiple rounds at the victim, striking him at least once.

Chavez was found by detectives in North Las Vegas and was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail. Whittington was found by North Las Vegas Police detectives in Henderson. He too was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail.

The two men face the following charges:

Attempted murder with a deadly weapon

Open murder with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit murder

3 counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle Discharging a weapon within a vehicle.

The Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim, and cause and manner of his death, after proper notification to next of kin. This is the 3rd homicide in North Las Vegas this year.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.