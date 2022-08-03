LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The incident took place on July 29, officers driving in unmarked police cars were conducting a follow-up investigation after reports of a large group of cars had been meeting up and taking over local intersections known as “street takeover” events, according to an arrest report.

Detectives then learned of a street takeover event being promoted on social media asking drivers to meet up at 9155 South Las Vegas Boulevard that night.

The event then included information that the gathering would then takeover an intersection later that night.

The promoter for the event was later identified as Graham Liberal, according to the report.

Police said more than 50 cars showed up at the event, with some people bringing children ranging from two years old to 12 years old to the event.

Michael Alex was later identified as one of the drivers seen attempting dangerous tricks with his car, according to the police report.

Police then continued to surveil the group when Liberal posted on social media telling everyone to meet at a new location identified as the Resorts World parking garage. Shortly after the post was published, Alex and Liberal were seen getting into a Dodge Charger with a cartoon character vehicle wrap and leaving the area with a group of cars following them out.

Police then later took Alex and his passenger Liberal into custody.

Trick racing arrests (LVMPD/Facebook)

Michael Alex was arrested on several charges which are listed below.

Reckless/trick driving, 1st offense

Disregard for safety of person or property

Felony – Carry concealed weapon without a permit

Graham Liberal faces a misdemeanor charge for participating in an organized speed contest.

NOTE: According to NRS 484B.653, trick driving display means using a vehicle to perform tricks, stunts, or other maneuvers on the public highway upon which traffic has been diverted slowed, impeded, or blocked to enable the performing of such tricks, stunts, or other maneuvers or having such tricks, stunts or maneuvers filmed or otherwise recorded.