LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two men are accused of committing a robbery with a deadly weapon at a Las Vegas area business, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
The robbery took place on Oct. 20 at 10:01 p.m. near the 1000 block of South Maryland Parkway.
Police provided three photos of the two men accused of the crime.
One of the men is seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a blue neck gator over his face, and a black shirt.
The other man is seen also wearing a black hat, a black and white mask, a white shirt with long black sleeves, and a black vest.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.