LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Three lives were changed for the better after a patrol shift on one of the pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip.

On a recent patrol shift, LVMPD Convention Center Area Command Officers Mike Garces and Ricky Lara saw a man who seemed to be in need of assistance on one of the pedestrian bridges.

The officers found the man who was wearing oversized clothes that did not fit him and were falling off of his body.

When the officers approached and talked to the man he told them that he recently arrived in Las Vegas, however, the officers said he was clearly in need of assistance.

Officer Garces says the man was very respectful, soft-spoken, and was clearly nervous around the officers.

That is when Officers Garces and Lara formed a plan to help the man. Officer Garces was able to go home and pick up three pairs of pants, shirts, socks, boxers, and shoes for the man.

He packed the items into a backpack and quickly brought them back to the man so he was able to change into a new outfit.

Two LVMPD officers help a man on the Las Vegas Strip by giving him a new change of clothes after finding him on a pedestrian bridge (Credit: LVMPD Facebook)

Two LVMPD officers help a man on the Las Vegas Strip by giving him a new change of clothes after finding him on a pedestrian bridge (Credit: LVMPD Facebook)

Two LVMPD officers help a man on the Las Vegas Strip by giving him a new change of clothes after finding him on a pedestrian bridge (Credit: LVMPD Facebook)

“His smile was priceless, as he saw his reflection beaming off the black and white police car. He looked like a new man,” said Officer Garces.”I also told the man if he ever needed anything in the future, he could contact me,” Officer Garces said.

LVMPD said this act of kindness and compassion is an amazing example of going above and beyond the call of duty.

Officers Garces and Lara’s act of kindness is the reason why they are the next “Good Ticket” recipients. Resorts World Las Vegas is providing both officers a staycation at the property.

LVMPD Officers Garces and Lara become recipients of the Good Ticket after helping a man on the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: LVMPD Facebook)

LVMPD Officers Garces and Lara become recipients of the Good Ticket after helping a man on the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: LVMPD Facebook)

LVMPD Officers Garces and Lara become recipients of the Good Ticket after helping a man on the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: LVMPD Facebook)

LVMPD Officers Garces and Lara become recipients of the Good Ticket after helping a man on the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: LVMPD Facebook)

The “Good Ticket” program was launched by the LVMPD Foundation which provides the public an opportunity to recognize LVMPD officers for their positive actions in the community. The program was established in 2019 in collaboration with Sydney Ramenofsky, a former member of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada.

The 2022 “Good Ticket” program is sponsored by Resorts World which donates staycations to the officers who are recipients.