LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Search crews rescued two lost hikers from Minnesota after a call for help on Sunday.

The search began after a request to help find two female hikers in their 30s along the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area in Kingman Arizona, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The two women reportedly started their hike at 3 p.m. from the Metwell Trailhead in the Monolith Gardens, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

As it started to get dark the women said they realized they had become turned around and were unable to locate their way back to their vehicle.

Unaware of the weather forecast the two encountered rain while on their hike.

Kingman Arizona Police Department, Kingman Fire Department, and Search and Rescue all responded and began a route and location search.

While rescuers were en route to them, a UAS team confirmed their location.

Searchers located them about 2 1/2 miles from the trailhead and then led them back to the trailhead.