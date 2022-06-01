LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women from Las Vegas were killed in a crash in California on Memorial Day.

The crash happened on Monday, May 30 around 12:35 p.m. on I-40 near Needles, California which is about 110 miles south of Las Vegas.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, Wittney Beckstead, 32, and Makelika Schnose, 35, were traveling eastbound on I-40. In the process of changing lanes, Beckstead, who was driving, struck a vehicle in the other lane and both cars lost control.

Beckstead’s Jeep overturned multiple times, CHP said. Beckstead died in the crash. Her passenger, Schnose, who was ejected, was transported to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas where she died of her injuries.

CHP said neither woman was wearing a seatbelt and it’s not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The other driver, a 65-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.