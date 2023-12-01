LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police said two Las Vegas teenagers are accused of breaking into a home, and pistol-whipping several of the residents while stealing more than $28,000 and a vehicle, according to an arrest report.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a robbery in a residential neighborhood.

The person calling told police that three people entered their home through the backyard, held them at gunpoint, and took their money and a car, the report stated.

Police identified two of the suspects as Tyrine Campbell, 18, and Hunter Richmond, 18.

Tyrine Campbell,18, faces numerous charges in connection with a home robbery. (LVMPD)

Hunter Richmond,18, faces numerous charges in connection with a home robbery. (LVMPD)

One of the victims told police he was in the backyard smoking a cigarette at around 1:30 a.m. when the suspects with guns approached him, according to the report.

The suspects made him lie flat on the ground and take off his clothes, before they forced him to escort them through the home, demanding “all of the money inside.”

The victim told police the suspects took him upstairs to the master bedroom, where they pistol-whipped him before going to each room getting the other five members of the family, and demanding money from them, documents said.

Once the suspects searched each room upstairs, they forced the family downstairs at gunpoint, bringing them to the garage where a safe was located, and making them kneel on the ground and give the suspects the combination, the report stated.

While downstairs, one of the suspects pistol-whipped a victim, who was 15, telling her to stop talking. Another suspect kicked another victim in the head, who fell on her side, crashing into one of the other victims, according to the report.

The suspects took car keys from one of the victims before locking the family into the garage and leaving, driving the victims’ car.

The family told police the suspects took $28,400 in cash, two iPhones, and the vehicle. Police later recovered the phones, the report stated.

Police found the vehicle parked near Lindell facing north off of Cactus Avenue with its headlights on, but no one was in the vehicle.

Police said the crime “matched the m.o.” of a string of burglaries in multiple counties in California, in that all of the victims were Asian business owners.

Lorenzo Taylor, who was in High Desert Detention Center in California, made several phone calls to associates who said they would “continue their operation” to get money for Lorenzo’s bail, documents said.

During the conversation, a person told Lorenzo he “had a guy” named “TC” who would help get the money.

An unknown person to police that a person named “TC,” later identified as Campbell, and two other people “hit a house for thirty thousand dollars” when “something went wrong” because there were “multiple people inside the house,” according to the report.

He told police that Campbell stopped at his apartment after the robbery to “brag” about it.

During the investigation, detectives found an Instagram account belonging Campbell, which showed posts of Campbell holding a gun and money with the caption “I NEED IT ALL OPEN DA SAFE 4 IT GET WORSE,” documents said.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, the LVMPD Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Campbell during a vehicle stop near West Lake Mead and North Decatur boulevards. During the vehicle stop, Campbell attempted to run, but was caught, the report stated.

Police found Richmond in the driver seat of the vehicle, which was registered to his mother. Richmond also attempted to run, but was quickly caught.

Campbell told police that he drove Richmond’s vehicle to the house and he, Richmond, and a third suspect jumped the wall to get into the house, according to the report. He told police there were six people in the house and he was “in charge of controlling” them.

He told police they found “a bunch of money” and his “cut” was “approximately $5,000.”

Richmond told police when they arrived at the home he did not know what they were going to do, but someone put a gun in his lap and said, “let’s go,” the report stated.

Police booked Campbell and Richmond into the Clark County Detention Center. They were both being held on a $75,000 bail and face numerous charges.

Campbell faces the following charges:

six counts of robbery with use of a deadly weapon or tear gas

six counts of kidnapping in the first degree

two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon

burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon

grand larceny of a motor vehicle

conspiracy to commit robbery

Richmond faces the following charges:

six counts of robbery with use of a deadly weapon or tear gas

six counts of kidnapping in the first degree

burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon

grand larceny of a motor vehicle

conspiracy to commit robbery with the use of a deadly weapon of tear gas

manufacturing or using a machine gun with a silencer

The two are expected to next appear in court on Dec. 4. If either make bail, they are ordered to have no contact with each other.