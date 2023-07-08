LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas residents appeared in federal court Thursday after they allegedly orchestrated a conspiracy to use a juvenile to distribute methamphetamine in Las Vegas.

Daniel Saldana, 36, and Mario Estrada, 21, have been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Estrada was also charged with two additional counts of distribution of a controlled substance, records showed.

From January 3, 2021, to at least June 2, 2022, Saldana and Estrada allegedly distributed large amounts of meth in Las Vegas and across state lines. As part of the conspiracy, the men are believed to have used a juvenile to distribute narcotics while Saldana was incarcerated on other charges.

If convicted, Salanda and Estrada will each face a statutory maximum penalty of a lifetime period of incarceration, and a mandatory minimum of 10 years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.