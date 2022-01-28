2 Las Vegas nonprofits launch contest seeking new ways to revamp education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– There are half a million dollars up for grabs for anyone who can help improve how students learn in Nevada.

Two Las Vegas-based nonprofits are launching a contest called “The Big Idea Challenge.”The Engelstad Foundation and the Andre Agassi Foundation are coming together to financially back the initiative, which has a deadline to apply of March 31st.

The creators left the parameters vague to encourage creativity, noting on the website that “no idea is too big or too small.”

The ideas will be vetted through a multi-step judging process that starts in April and runs through Nov. A winner will be announced in December.

This contest comes as schools are still dealing with pandemic disruptions as well as the academic and mental health challenges that it created.