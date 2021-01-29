2 Las Vegas teenagers last seen last week reported missing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teenagers reported missing from Las Vegas may be headed for New York state, a poster from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Friday.
Adriana Flores, 16, and Jason Flores, 14, were last seen Friday, Jan. 22, officials said. The relationship between the pair was not released. They may be headed toward Buffalo, New York, officials said.
Both are described as being Hispanic and around 5 feet 3 inches tall.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 702-828-3111 or by calling 911.