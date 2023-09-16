LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas men were arrested on drug charges after they allegedly attempted to sell 100 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, an arrest report said.

Kyle Shurtz, 54, and Justin Slade, 48, face charges of trafficking a controlled substance greater than 400 grams, records showed.

Kyle J. Shurtz arrested on Sept. 14, 2023 (LVMPD)

In August, the Drug Enforcement Administration Group 3 Task Force initiated an investigation where Shurtz was identified as the target.

On Aug. 30, an undercover officer met with Shurtz, who provided the officer with 7.00 GG of purported psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, as a sample for no charge. During this meeting, Shurtz discussed a future transaction for 100 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms for $60,000, the report said.

On Sept. 14, Shurtz and the agent agreed to meet at a business in a commercial complex to complete the sale of the 100 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.

Around 3:30 p.m., Shurtz and the officer met in the parking lot of a gas station. When Shurtz arrived, he told the officer that he wanted to do the transaction at a warehouse since the product was packaged in eight large bags and it would ease the process since there was a money counter so they could verify the funds, the report said.

Shurtz also wanted the officer to meet his partner, Slade, however, the officer refused.

After brief negotiations, Shurtz left the area and went to a business in the same commercial complex. Detectives maintained surveillance of Shurtz who entered the building with an empty bag. Shortly after, he exited the building with the bag full, police said.

Shurtz then went back to the parking lot where the officer was. He showed the agent the backpack which had a large plastic baggie full of psilocybin mushrooms.

The agent then gave the arrest signal at which time Shurtz was taken into custody.

When detectives searched the warehouse, they found Slade inside and took him into custody as well.

On the floor of the warehouse, detectives found 10 large trash bags filled with about 96 individual plastic baggies containing psilocybin mushrooms, weighing a total of 48,330 grams, which is about 106 pounds.

Detectives also found another duffel bag of psilocybin mushrooms with $2,500 inside.

Both men are expected to appear in court on Tuesday, records showed.