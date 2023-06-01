LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in late May on the US95 left two adults and one juvenile dead, according to Nevada State police.

On May 20 around 9:25 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to a crash on the US95 southbound at mile marker 10 in Nye County.

Police said that a Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound on the US95 at the same time a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling southbound. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet failed to stay in its lane and entered the southbound lane, crashing head-on with the Dodge, causing it to catch fire.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Victor Jacuinde-Garcia, and the passenger, identified as 24-year-old Giovanni Vazquez, succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, NSP said.

The Dodge pickup truck was driven by an adult man and had three passengers, two women, and one female juvenile. The juvenile was taken to Desert View Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This crash marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 32nd fatal crash of 2023, totaling 36 fatalities.