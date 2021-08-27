2 Las Vegas high schools acknowledge reports of threats, say school police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Principals at two Las Vegas high schools have acknowledged threats, but they say the threat has not been substantiated.

In a message to parents on Friday, principals at Arbor View and Shadow Ridge high schools said the Clark County School District Police Department is investigating.

A message from a parent sent to 8NewsNow on Thursday indicated that racial slurs had been directed at her daughter earlier this week. The parent said incidents are happening at the two schools in the northwest valley.

We are aware of rumors of a threat to Arbor View High School and Shadow Ridge High School. Please know that we take all threats very seriously and immediately turn them over to law enforcement to investigate and take action, as necessary.

The Clark County School District Police Department is currently investigating.

This threat has not been substantiated. We will have classes as normal, and additional police will be on campus out of an abundance of caution. Please know that should you choose to keep your student home today, we will excuse their absence.



I will update you if we have any additional information to share.



Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement. My number one priority is to provide a safe, positive learning environment for our students.



If you have any questions, concerns, or information, please feel free to call me at 702-799-6699.



Thank you, Kevin McPartlin and Traci Kannon, the principals of Arbor View and Shadow Ridge High Schools

In March of 2019, two students were arrested and subsequently convicted for creating Instagram posts threatening Black students at Arbor View. The incident prompted the CCSD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Jesus Jara to commit to creating an anti-racism policy for the district.