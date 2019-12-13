2 Las Vegas computer programmers plead guilty to operating 2 of the biggest illegal movie, television show streaming services in the US

WASHINGTON — Two residents of Las Vegas, Nevada, pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple criminal copyright and money laundering charges related to his running of iStreamItAll. Officials say it’s one of the biggest illegal television show and movie streaming services in the United States.

Darryl Julius Polo, aka ‘djppimp,’ 36, and his co-defendant, Luis Angel Villarino, 40, are also accused of working as a computer programmers to help build Jetflicks, a similarly large illegal television show streaming service. On Friday, Villarino pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the same court where Polo entered his guilty plea on Thursday, to a criminal copyright charge for his work as a computer programmer for Jetflicks.

They’re charged with the following:

One count of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement

One count of criminal copyright infringement by distributing a copyrighted work being prepared for commercial distribution

One count of copyright infringement by reproduction or distribution

One count of copyright infringement by public performance

One count of money laundering

According to Polo’s plea agreement, Polo ran a site called iStreamItAll (ISIA), an online, subscription-based service headquartered in Las Vegas that permitted users to stream and download copyrighted television programs and movies without the permission of the relevant copyright owners.

Polo admitted to authorities that he reproduced tens of thousands of copyrighted television episodes and movies without authorization, and streamed and distributed the infringing programs to thousands of paid subscribers located throughout the U.S. Specifically, Polo admitted that ISIA offered more than 118,479 different television episodes and 10,980 individual movies, law enforcement officers said.

According to detectives, ISIA had more content than Netflix, Hulu, Vudu, and Amazon Prime, and Polo sent out emails to potential subscribers highlighting ISIA’s huge catalog of works urging them to cancel those licensed services and subscribe to ISIA instead.

Polo’s plea agreement also said Polo obtained infringing television programs and movies from pirate sites around the world, including some of the globe’s biggest torrent and Usenet NZB sites specializing in infringing content—using various automated computer scripts that ran 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Specifically, Polo used sophisticated computer programming to scour global pirate sites for new illegal content; to download, process, and store these works, and then make the shows and movies available on servers in Canada to ISIA subscribers for streaming and downloading. Polo also admitted to running several other piracy services—including a Usenet NZB indexing site called SmackDownOnYou—and earning over $1 million from his piracy operations.

In addition, in Polo’s and Villarino’s plea agreements, they each admitted that they separately worked as computer programmers at Jetflicks, another online, subscription-based service headquartered in Las Vegas that permitted users to stream and, at times, download copyrighted television programs without the permission of the relevant copyright owners. According to both plea agreements, Polo, Villarino, and their co-conspirators at Jetflicks reproduced tens of thousands of copyrighted television episodes without authorization and streamed and distributed the infringing programs to tens of thousands of paid subscribers located throughout the U.S.

Both Polo and Villarino also admitted that at Jetflicks they and their co-conspirators used automated software programs and other tools to locate, download, process and store illegal content, and then quickly make those television programs available on servers in the U.S. and Canada to Jetflicks subscribers for streaming and/or downloading.

In addition, as set forth in Polo’s and Villarino’s plea agreements, both Jetflicks and ISIA were not only available to subscribers over the internet but were specifically designed to work on many different types of devices, platforms and software including myriad varieties of computer operating systems, smartphones, tablets, smart televisions, video game consoles, digital media players, set-top boxes and web browsers.

In the proceeding Friday, Villarino pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit copyright infringement. Sentencing for both defendants will be before U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III of the Eastern District of Virginia, with Polo’s on March 13, 2020, and Villarino’s on March 20, 2020.

The other defendants in the case are scheduled to go to trial starting on Feb. 3, 2020.