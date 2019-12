SLOAN, Nev. (KLAS) — Two people have been killed as the result of a wrong-way crash on I-15. It happened near the Sloan exit at mile marker 16.

I-15 southbound is shut down at this time. Traffic is being diverted off at the Sloan exit. Vehicles can take Las Vegas Boulevard southbound to Jean to enter back onto I-15. The northbound lanes are not effected.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.