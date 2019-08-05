2 killed in northwest Las Vegas valley home identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men found dead at a northwest Las Vegas valley home on Friday night have been identified as Timothy Allen Bailey and Harlee Andrew Deborski.

Both were 19 years old and died of gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office who has listed both deaths as homicides.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. on the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way. Officers responded to the home after residents reported hearing gunshots.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released video from a home security camera in the neighborhood that shows a person dressed in light-colored clothing walking near the home moments before the shooting. Police are hoping someone can help identify that person.