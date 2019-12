LEWISBURG, PA (KLAS) — Two men are dead and dozens more injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Union County, Pennslyvania.

The crash involved about 30 vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around 1 p.m EST a snow squall hit the area leaving a mess on Interstate 1-80. This set off a chain reaction of about 20 tractor-trailers and 10 other vehicles causing them all to crash together.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.