2 killed in house fire near Decatur and Vegas Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead after a house fire in the 1700 block of Yellow Rose Street near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive. Firefighters responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Tim Szymanski from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the two adults were found in the back bedroom of the home.

The fire has been put out. Arson investigators and the homicide detectives are on the way to the scene, as it procedure.

No damage estimate was determined and the investigation is continuing.